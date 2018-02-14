Netanyahu should be charged with bribery and fraud, say Israeli police

February 14, 2018 08:25 IST

Israeli police said there is “sufficient evidence” to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.

A police statement said there was enough evidence to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases.

Speaking on Israeli television, Netanyahu said the allegations were baseless and that he would continue as prime minister.

The allegations, he said, “will end with nothing”.

What are the cases?

One case centres on an allegation that the Israeli PM asked the publisher of a newspaper, Yediot Aharonot, for positive coverage in exchange for help in reining in a rival publication.

Police said the editor of Yediot Aharonot, Arnon Mozes, should also face charges.

In the second case, Netanyahu is suspected of having received gifts from businessmen overseas totalling 1 million shekels (Rs 1.8 crore), including cigars, champagne, jewellery and more, from 2007 through 2016.

The case has focused primarily on Netanyahu’s relationship with Israeli billionaire and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

In exchange for the gifts, police say, Netanyahu tried to advance a tax break that would have benefited Milchan, though he was blocked by the finance ministry.

What next?

Police will now pass the evidence to the attorney general, who will make a decision on whether or not to indict the Israeli prime minister. That decision is not expected imminently.

By Israeli law, he is only required to step down if he is convicted and that conviction is upheld through the appeals process to the high court, a process that could take years.

However, he could face public and political pressure to step down much earlier.

His coalition partners, so far, have backed him, saying they will not take down the government over a police conclusion.

Netanyahu has lashed out, attacking the police, the media, the opposition and the left in rallies and on social media. He has often called the investigations against him “fake news,” echoing the language of United States President Donald Trump.

Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the allegations were baseless and that he would continue as prime minister. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images