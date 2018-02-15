rediff.com

Nepal PM Deuba resigns, K P Sharma sworn-in second time

Last updated on: February 15, 2018 12:41 IST

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday resigned, K P Sharma Oli becoming the next prime minister, over two months after his Left alliance routed the ruling Nepali Congress in the country's historic parliamentary and local polls.

Oli, who is known for his pro-China stance, had served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016.

Oli’s PM candidacy was supported by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal-Maoists, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal, and Madhesi Rights Forum-Democratic along with 13 other small parties.

Earlier, former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had addressed the nation and submitted his resignation to the president.

Deuba was elected as the 40th prime minister on June 6 with the support from Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre, which is now a part of Left alliance and opting for merger with Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist–Leninist.

The Left alliance of the CPN-UML, led by Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre, led by Prachanda, had in December secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the historic provincial and parliamentary polls that many hope will bring much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

It had also secured an overwhelming majority in the upper house of Parliament with 39 seats.

