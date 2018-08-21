Need doctors, nurses, packed food to rebuild Kerala: Union minister

August 21, 2018 12:41 IST

IMAGE: Flood affected areas of Chengannur seen from an Indian Navy helicopter, at Alappuzha district. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons on Tuesday flagged the need for ready-to-eat cooked food, doctors and nurses in flood ravaged Kerala, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with the waters receding.

The minister also issued an appeal to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy.

At least 216 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides and over 7.24 lakh people been displaced.

'As the flood is receding in Kerala people have to move to whatever is left of their homes. Need ready to eat cooked food, clothes and an army of electricians, plumbers and carpenters,' Alphons said on Twitter on Tuesday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah.

He issued a series of tweets highlighting the requirements of the people.

'I appeal to General Public: What Kerala requires... - pre cooked individually packed dry food, an army of electricians, plumbers, carpenters to make homes livable.

'Doctors and nurses who can go down to the villages as there is apprehension about the possibility of outbreak of deceases. New clothes, if it can be distributed through NGOs,' he said.

The minister also thanked the National Dairy Development Board for providing the state huge quantities of tetra pack milk and public sector oil companies which came together and handed Rs 25 crore to the Kerala chief minister for flood relief.

The massive flood in Kerala has been declared a calamity of severe nature, the Union Home Ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the Cochin Port Trust has earmarked two godowns for free storage of relief materials, arriving from across the country, for people affected by the floods, a port trust official said.

The first truck carrying relief materials, mobilised by all major ports under the Union Shipping Ministry, was dispatched through the VOC Port Trust in Tuticorin and will be arriving at the port in Kochi on Tuesday, he said.

Four containers of relief materials sent by the shipping fraternity from Tuticorin under the initiative of the ministry was delivered for distribution on Tuesday, the official said.

The coastal crude vessel Swarna Godavari, with 50,000 MT of crude from Mumbai, was diverted by BPCL to the Cochin Port to meet the fuel demand of Kerala. It arrived on Monday, he said.

More relief materials from different parts of India have started arriving at the Cochin port through coastal shipping.

Naval Ship INS Deepak carrying relief materials from Mumbai had arrived at the Cochin port on Sunday with about 800 tonnes of fresh water and about 18 tonnes of provisions.

This ship will make another call at the port with relief materials on Wednesday, the official said.