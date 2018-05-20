rediff.com

Naxals blow up police vehicle in Dantewada, 6 cops killed

Naxals blow up police vehicle in Dantewada, 6 cops killed

May 20, 2018 14:30 IST

Six Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed and one other injured when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

DIG (Dantewada Range) Ratan Lal Dangi said the Naxals triggered the blast between Cholnar and Kirandul villages when a joint team of the Chhattisagarh Armed Force and the District Force, in an SUV, was escorting a vehicle carrying material for road construction work.

 

"Three personnel belonging to the CAF and two of the District Force were killed in the IED blast while two others sustained injuries," the official said.

One injured succumbed later.

The ultras also looted the weapons of the police personnel, the official said, adding that reinforcement was rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Road construction work is underway between Kirandul and Palnar villages in Dantewada.

Further details are awaited.

With inputs and photograph from ANI

