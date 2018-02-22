Nagaland needs strong, stable government: Modi

February 22, 2018 18:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party government in Nagaland would plug the loopholes causing wastage of public money and work towards improving road connectivity in the state.

Modi said Nagaland needed a strong and stable government to work for development.

"My vision for the Northeast is transformation by transportation," he said during an election meeting at Tuensang, about 360 kilometres from Kohima, according to the official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland.

He said that in less than four years, the Centre has added 500 km of national highways and plans to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland.

Modi called on the people of the state to vote for the BJP-NDPP alliance 'which would ensure that the funds reach the people'.

"With the help of technology, we will plug the loopholes which are causing wastage of public money," he said.

Without naming anybody, he said a former prime minister had once stated that villages received only 15 paise out of Re 1 sent from the Centre.

"With determination, we need to change this situation," Modi said.

He said the NDA government at the Centre wanted to ensure power for all in Nagaland.

"We have brought the 'Saubhagya Yojana' which will provide electricity to all homes. Till date, more than 10 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed in Nagaland, reducing consumption of power," he said.

The prime minister said the central government will spend around Rs 1,800 crore for making the state capital Kohima a Smart City.

He said that organic farming has a big market globally and the entire Northeast has immense potential for it.

The BJP has fielded 20 candidates and its alliance partner NDPP 40 for the February 27 elections to the 60-member assembly.

IMAGE: PM Modi in Tuensang on Thursday. Photograph: ANI