Muzaffarpur scandal: Manju Verma, husband booked under Arms Act

August 20, 2018 10:04 IST

IMAGE: Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma. Photograph: PTI Photo

A first information report was registered against Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband under Arms Act following recovery of 50 cartridges from her in-law's house during a Central Bureau of Investigation raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, police said.

The CBI had on Friday raided nearly 12 places in four districts of Bihar, including residences of Verma in Patna and her in-law's place in Begusarai.

The FIR was registered on Saturday against Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar for recovery of 50 live cartridges from her in-law's house at Arjun Tola village during a raid, Cheria Bariarpur police station SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak said.

Police said the live cartridges are of different firearms.

The FIR was registered against the couple by a CBI official, Rajak said, but declined to name him.

Verma had resigned as social welfare minister last week following a disclosure that her husband Chandrashekhar had spoken to the prime accused in the scandal, Brajesh Thakur, 17 times between January and June this year.

The scandal came to light two months ago when an FIR was lodged by the social welfare department following a social audit report submitted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences which mentioned sexual abuse of girls lodged at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Meanwhile, Bihar Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma rejected the Rashtriya Janata Dal's demand for his resignation over the shelter home case and asked its leader Tejashwi Yadav to quit the post of the leader of Opposition as he was charge sheeted and accused in corruption cases.

Sharma, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Muzaffarpur assembly constituency, said that he would resign if his involvement in the case was proved.