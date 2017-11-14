rediff.com

3 Mumbai properties of Dawood auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore

November 14, 2017 15:09 IST

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust bought Hotel Raunaq Afroz, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.

 

Three south Mumbai properties belonging to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim were auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to an official involved in the process.

The properties were put on auction by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

 

The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, the official said.

While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, Shabnam Guest House got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the Damarwala building went for Rs 3.53 crore, he said. 

