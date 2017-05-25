Mumbai cop's son caught in Jaipur for mother's murder

May 25, 2017 23:16 IST

The 21-year-old son of a city police inspector, whose wife was found brutally murdered in their flat in Mumbai’s suburban area of Santacruz on Tuesday night, was detained in Jodhpur on Thursday by a team of Mumbai police in connection with the crime, a senior officer said.

Siddhant Ganore, who has emerged as the prime suspect in the case, was detained by a special team of Vakola police who are probing the case.

Deepali Ganore, 42, wife of Dnyaneshwar Ganore who was part of a team that had probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, was found dead with her throat slit in their flat located at A G Park in Prabhat Colony.

Dyaneshwar is currently attached with Khar police station.

“We tracked him (Sidhant) to Jaipur yesterday and sent a special team of Vakola police. We came to know this morning that he has fled to Jodhpur and is putting up in a hotel there. Since it would have taken six hours to reach Jodhpur via road from Jaipur, we sought the help of local police in Jodhpur,” said Anil Kumbhare, deputy commissioner of police, Zone VIII.

Based on our request, Jodhpur police detained him from the hotel and handed him to our police team, he said, adding that Sidhant is being brought to Mumbai and further action will be taken against him following his interrogation.

According to police, Sidhant has discontinued his engineering and had not been on good terms with his mother.

The murder came to light on Tuesday night when the police officer returned home after finishing his duty and found the door of the flat locked from inside.

He then tried to contact Deepali on her phone but it was switched off, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he spotted the key in the shoe rack and entered his flat after opening the door where he found his wife lying in a pool of blood.

Police had found a blood-soaked message: ‘Tired of her, catch and hang me’, written on the floor and a smiley drawn near Deepali’s body.

A case of murder was registered at Vakola police station against unidentified person(s) and an investigation is underway, police said.