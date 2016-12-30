Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ramgopal for 6 years

December 30, 2016 19:27 IST

In a tough action, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for "gross indiscipline", a decision that will lead to a political crisis in Uttar Pradesh.

Making the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow, Mulayam said the new chief minister will be chosen by the Samajwadi Party.

Flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, Mulayam said he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.

Mulayam said action against both the leaders was necessary to save the party. He said the party will decide on the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief accused Ram Gopal of indulging in anti-party activities and said that he was weakening the party ahead of the assembly elections.

Hitting out at Ram Gopal Yadav, Mulayam said, "No one has the right to call national executive meeting" other than the party chief."