MP: Man carries mother-in-law's body on cycle for 20 km

A man had to carry the body of his mother-in-law on bicycle for 20 km after failing to get a hearse van or an ambulance in Shahdol district.

Ram Bai (70), who visiting her daughter at Kathari in Shahdol district, passed away on Friday after falling sick.

Her son-in-law, Gore Singh, said, "We tried to arrange a hearse for carrying her body to her village but it did not come, and no other option was left. So we carried it on bicycle to Amiliha (her native village) for her last rites."

While Gore Singh manoeuvred the bicycle, his wife walked alongside.

Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Bhatia village in the district on Friday and announced a slew of schemes for the welfare of tribals.

District officials could not be contacted for comments.

The district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr A P Dwivedi said, "I have just returned after the chief minister's tour and I have no information about the incident."

Recently, an incident in Odisha where a man had to carry the body of his wife home from hospital as he could not arrange a hearse or ambulance had shocked the country.

