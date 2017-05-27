Modi to have 'Madison Square' moment in Tel Aviv

Last updated on: May 27, 2017 11:37 IST

A mega Diaspora event with an attendance of around 7,000 people is being planned as NaMo becomes the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel.

Nivedita Mookerji reports.

Soon after the National Democratic Alliance government turned three on May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his almost back-to-back international visits -- Germany, Spain and Russia at the end of May, the United States in June and Israel in July.

While the specifics are still being discussed, a mega Diaspora event has already been planned in Tel Aviv where Modi will be hosted, it is learnt.

Since it is the first visit to Israel by any Indian PM, the level of expectation is much more, according to a person associated with the event.

Similar to the Madison Square Garden event in New York almost three years ago, a community reception is being organised for Modi in Tel Aviv on July 5, a source has said.

Local Israelis with Indian roots are putting it all together. The visit is seen as historic and is part of the 25 years of diplomatic relationship between India and Israel.

Around 7,000 people are expected to turn up at the reception.

The venue for the event has not been decided yet, but the Tel Aviv convention centre (also known as Ganey Hataarukha), located on Rokach boulevard in northern Tel Aviv, could be a likely choice.

Even as there are talks that Modi's June visit to the US may include a Madison quare Garden kind of reception in Texas, a person close to the development said, "As of now, no such community event has been planned in Texas or any other place in the USA."

This will be the first time that Modi will travel to the US after Donald Trump took over as president. Modi has visited the US thrice since becoming PM in 2014.

Although discussions on mega defence deals are expected during the Israel visit, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said, "The relationship between India and Israel has gone beyond defence and buying and selling."

"The two have been now focusing for some time on agriculture and water solutions, including in the field of research and development," he added.

A source tracking the high-profile visit said that people-to-people engagement would also be a focus area when Modi travels to Israel.

"The people of the two countries need to know each other better. And that's where the community reception is important," he said.

Tourism and education, too, are expected to see a boost as businesses as well as the governments hold talks on partnerships across areas.

The PM first mentioned his Israel visit during his Surat trip recently, signalling a shift in Indian foreign policy.

'I am soon going to Israel. In fact, I'm the first prime minister to go to Israel, and I'm going there on your behalf. You have trading relations with that country,' Modi told a gathering at an event in Surat last month.

President Pranab Mukherjee had visited Israel last year.