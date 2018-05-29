Massive fire at rubber godown in South Delhi

May 29, 2018 23:41 IST

IMAGE: Thick black smoke rises from a truck on fire in New Delhi on Tuesday. The fire that started in a truck spread to a nearby godown. Photograph: PTI Photo

A major fire broke out in a rubber godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday causing panic among locals.

No casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

A dense plume of smoke billowed from a burning truck and the godown in Khirki Extension area causing panic among locals. Then police evacuated the area to ensure safety of the people living near the godown.

The call of the fire was received around 5 pm and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the factory to bring the blaze under control, said a Delhi Fire Services officer.

The fire started from a truck parked near Sant Nirankari School in Malviya Nagar. The truck was loaded with rubber sheet from a godown, police said.

The fire from the burning truck spread to the godown, said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

A total of 25 fire tenders have reached the spot and fire fighters are at work to bring the fire under control. The fire is partially under control, he said.

"The fire is in rubber sheets stored in the godown. No casualty has been reported so far and the near by area has been temporarily evacuated for security reasons," added the officer.

Local AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that there were many such illegal godowns and illegal factories were many disasters are waiting to happen.

He also said that the local Aam Aadmi Party councillor had complained to South Delhi Municipal Corporation officials, but no action was taken.