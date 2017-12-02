Manmohan: Not in competition with Modi over humble background

December 02, 2017 17:58 IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pitting 'two great leaders' -- Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel -- against each other.

Singh's remark comes days after Modi hit out at the Congress over 'its treatment of Sardar Patel', who helped built the Somnath Temple.

"Nothing is gained as often attempted by Modi to pit the two great leaders (Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel) of power (against each other)," Manmohan Singh said while addressing media in Surat in the wake of the upcoming Gujarat elections.

On November 29, Modi had said, "Had Sardar Patel not been there, there would not have been a grand temple in Somnath."

The former PM even went on advising his successor to find more dignified ways of impressing the crowd while seeking their votes.

On being asked why he doesn't talk about his humble background like PM Modi, Singh said, "I don't want the country to take a pity on the basis of my humble background."

"I do not think I would like to enter in any competition with Prime Minister Modi ji on this particular matter," Singh said.

Too early to say low growth trend reversed: Manmohan Singh

Singh also welcomed the uptick in Q2 gross domestic product growth at 6.3 per cent but cautioned that it is too early to say there is a reversal in decline seen in the past five quarters.

He said at this rate it is not possible for the Modi government to equal United Progressive Alliance's government's 10-year average growth rate.

"July-September quarter has registered a growth rate of 6.3 per cent. This is to be welcomed, but is too early to conclude that this represents a reversal of the declining trend seen in the previous five quarters," Singh, also a former finance minister, told a gathering of businessmen in Surat.

"Some economists believe that the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has not adequately captured the impact of demonetisation and GST on the informal sector that accounts for about 30 per cent of the economy," he said.

He claimed that the Modi government will not be able to equal the UPA government's 10-year average growth rate.

"To equal the UPA's 10-year average, the economy will have to grow at 10.6 per cent in the fifth year. I would be happy if this were to happen, but frankly, I don't think this will happen," Singh quipped.

The senior Congress leader also said the GDP growth rate falling to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 due to demonetisation was still a 'gross underestimate' as the GDP did not capture the pain of the informal sector.

"Every one per cent loss of GDP annually costs our nation Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Think of the human impact from this lost growth -- the lost jobs, the youth whose opportunities have vanished, the businesses who had to shut down, and entrepreneurs whose drive to succeed has turned into discouraged disappointment," he signed off.

With PTI inputs

IMAGE: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters