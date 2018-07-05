rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Man held for rape threat to Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter

Man held for rape threat to Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter

July 05, 2018 16:19 IST

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 36-year-old man in Gujarat for allegedly giving a rape threat on Twitter to the daughter of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, an official said on Thursday.

Girish Maheshwari was arrested from Bavla near Ahmedabad late on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.

 

The accused was being brought to Mumbai and would be produced in the Dindoshi court later in the day, he said.

Following a directive from the Union Home Ministry, the police had registered a case against Twitter user '@GirishK1605' for threatening to rape Chaturvedi's 10-year-old daughter.

The case was registered under Section 509 (word, gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, on Tuesday after the Congress spokesperson filed a complaint.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress, Mumbai Police, Union Home Ministry, Girish Maheshwari
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use