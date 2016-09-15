rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Malaysia confirms debris found in Tanzania is from MH370

Malaysia confirms debris found in Tanzania is from MH370

September 15, 2016 18:06 IST

A piece of aircraft wreckage found in June off Tanzania has been confirmed as coming from the doomed airliner MH370.

The debris, found on Pemba Island off the Tanzanian coast, is the latest piece of wreckage to be linked to the Malaysia Airlines jet, whose disappearance remains a mystery.

The debris, an outboard flap, will be examined further to see if it can yield any insight into the circumstances around the missing plane, the Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau report on the new wing flap said it “was confirmed as originating from the aircraft registered 9M-MRO and operating as MH370.”

Investigators had previously confirmed a piece of plane debris found on the French island of Réunion in July 2015 as being part of the missing MH370.

They are examining several other pieces of debris found in Mozambique, South Africa and Rodrigues Island, a territory of Mauritius.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s analysis of several pieces of debris led them to conclude that four of them were “almost certainly” from the missing plane.

On March 8 2014, the Boeing 777 carrying 239 people veered so far off course during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing leading to theories ranging from a deliberate murder-suicide plot by one of the pilots to a mechanical catastrophe.

Image: The inboard section of one of MH370’s outboard wing flaps undergoes examination. Photograph: ATSB

AGENCIES
Tags: Australian Transport Safety Bureau, MH370, Liow Tiong Lai, Malaysia Airlines, Tanzania
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly