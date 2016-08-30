Dance bars: SC issues notice to Maha government, expects reply in 6 weeks

Last updated on: August 30, 2016 14:44 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra government over a new law for dance bar licenses. The BJP-led state government has been asked to reply within 6 weeks.

The apex court had in May directed the state government to grant licenses to eight dance bars within two days and asked them to give an undertaking that they would not engage employees with criminal antecedents near the dance area.

The Dance Bar Regulation Bill, that was unanimously passed by the assembly on April 13, among other things, prohibits serving liquor in performance areas and mandates that the premises must shut by 11.30 pm.

It also imposes heavy penalties on dance bar owners and customers for not following these rules.

The apex court had on March 2 rejected certain suggestions like providing live CCTV footage to police of performances in the dance bars and asked the state government to grant licences to owners within 10 days after they comply with the modified guidelines.