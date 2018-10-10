rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Lt Gen Asim Munir is new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Munir is new ISI chief

October 10, 2018 14:05 IST

Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed on Wednesday as the new chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence, the army's media wing announced.

Munir, who previously served as the head of the military intelligence, was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

 

He replaces Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

Mukhtar assumed the office of the Inter-Services Intelligence director general in December, 2016.

Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas.

He was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

The army also announced several key top level transfers after army chief promoted five major generals to the next rank last month.

Sajjad Hussain
© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Asim Munir, Army Promotion Board, Inter-Services Intelligence, Naveed Mukhtar, Force Command Northern Areas
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use