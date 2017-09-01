Lookout notices issued against Honeypreet Insaan, aide

Last updated on: September 01, 2017 13:40 IST

The Haryana Police on Friday issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan and key Dera functionary Aditya Insaan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in rape case on August 25.

While Aditya has earlier been charged with sedition, the charges against Honeypreet were not immediately known.

Chawala said details regarding the lookout notice against the two would be made public later in the day.

Airports, bus stands and railway stations across the country have been alerted, officials said.

A first information report was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan.

The duo have been booked for sedition.

Dhiman was taken into custody on Thursday and sent on week-long police remand by a court in Panchkula.

Five Haryana policemen, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security and were charged with sedition, were dismissed from service, state police chief B S Sandhu said on Thursday.

Honeypreet sparked controversy when photos of her accompanying the Dera chief when he was being taken into custody and was flown in a specially arranged helicopter from Panchkula went viral.



Honeypreet is considered close to Ram Rahim Singh and is also seen as the likely successor of the Dera.

The conviction of the Dera head in a 2002 rape case had triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people on August 25. While 32 people had died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.