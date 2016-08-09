Lok Sabha to discuss Dalit atrocities issue on Thursday

August 09, 2016 20:20 IST

The government on Tuesday said the issue of atrocities against Dalits will be taken up by the Lok Sabha on Thursday asserting that it has always been open for a discussion on it.

A decision to this effect was taken by the business advisory committee of the house which also decided to have a debate on the flood situation in the country on Friday, the last day of the session.

"The issue of Dalit atrocities will be taken up on Thursday. There is no hesitation from government to discuss this issue. We have always been open for the discussion," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

He also informed that a notice has been given by all the major political parties.

Earlier, a demand of the Opposition for a debate on the Dalit atrocity issue was rejected by the government at a previous meeting of the committee.

The government, sources said, is now more comfortable in holding the discussion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at those indulging in violence in the name of cow protection.

Meanwhile, a bill relating to amending the Motor Vehicles Act, which aims to improve road safety in the country, is likely to be referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Several Opposition members had suggested on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha that it should be referred to the standing committee for a thorough scrutiny. Opposition also protested that the copies of the bill were not circulated to them in advance as per rule before it was introduced.

The amended bill will bring about hefty penalties for traffic rule violations, juvenile driving, drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving, over-speeding, overloading and so on.