Lashkar terrorist Abu Bakr shot dead in Sopore encounter

Last updated on: December 14, 2016 17:21 IST

Security forces on Wednesday shot dead Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Abu Bakr in an encounter in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off, the army and police had conducted search operations in the Bomai area of Sopore where terrorist was believed to be hiding.

Sensing that they had been surrounded by security forces, Bakr reportedly opened fire from the hideout following which the security forces retaliated.

The security forces eventually blasted the building where he was hiding and firing from, media reports said.

Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

Terrorists opened fire on a patrol party of army at Beewra in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

He said the army personnel retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.

A terrorist, identified as Basit Ahmad Dar, was killed in the encounter.

Dar had recently joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Photographs: Umar Ganie

