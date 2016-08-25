Take it positively: Lalu on calling flood victims 'fortunate'

Last updated on: August 25, 2016 21:46 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad has come in for sharp criticism from opposition leaders for his 'Ganga at one's doorstep' remark while taking stock of the flood situation on the outskirts of the state capital two days ago.

While talking to flood victims, Lalu had on August 23 said they (people) were lucky to have the Ganga coming to their doorstep as not everybody gets 'Gangajal' in his home.

He had also said that the floods in Bihar was caused by the sudden release of water by Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

Taking strong exception to Lalu's statement, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said he has made fun of the flood victims by making such statement.

"On one hand the state government has failed in carrying out relief and rescue operations for flood affected people and on the other hand, Lalu Prasad is making fun of the flood victims by his insensitive statement," Sushil said.

This is being done to deflect people's attention from relief and rescue operations, he said.

Replying to Lalu's remark on water released by BJP-ruled states, the BJP leader said the flood was caused by the release of 11 lakh cusecs of water from Indrapuri barrage and Lalu should know that the barrage was in Bihar and not in any BJP-ruled state.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan expressed surprise over Lalu's statement saying it rubbed salt on the wounds of flood victims.

"I am surprised to hear such statement. If you cannot provide relief to the flood victims, then at least refrain from mocking them," Paswan said after visiting the flood affected areas in the state.

He said the Centre would make foodgrains available to Bihar in adequate quantity if the state government makes a demand in this regard.

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi too criticised the RJD supremo's statement, saying "People affected by floods in the state are dying in the absence of grains. Neither people nor cattle are getting food and Lalu is joking."

The current round of floods in Bihar has taken a heavy toll so far as 37 people have been killed and 31.33 lakh people were affected in 12 districts of the state.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas near Patna. Photograph: PTI