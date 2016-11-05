Lady teachers held for sexual assault on 6-yr-old child

November 05, 2016 13:52 IST

Two women teachers at a Patna school were arrested for allegedly touching a 6-year-old girl inappropriately, the police said on Saturday, November 5.

The victim is a lower kindergarten student at the school.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said the teachers were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

A medical examination of the child by a senior lady doctor confirmed injuries to her private parts, rhe police claimed.

Forensic experts also visited the school to collect evidence.

The police questioned the school principal about the incident and recorded the statements made by the child's parents.

Maharaj has asked Patna city Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha to investigate the case.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's grandfather, the child complained to her mother about pain in her private parts and informed her that two teachers, whom she called 'Badi Mam' and 'Chhoti Mam,' had touched her despite her protest.