Kumaraswamy will be CM, says Siddaramaiah

May 16, 2018 00:12 IST

IMAGE: Congress leaders Siddaramiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot with JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy and others leave after a meeting in Bengaluru's Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday night. Photograph: ANI

H D Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister of the Janata Dal-Secular-led government supported by the Congress, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday after a meeting between the two parties over a power deal.

Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy also dismissed reports that a section of MLAs of their parties were unhappy over their joining hands in government formation.

"We have decided that Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister," he told reporters after leaders of the two parties met at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said the two parties had the numbers. "We are 117 together," he added.

Asked about reports of dissension among some Congress MLAs over the two parties coming together, he dismissed it as 'a baseless rumour'.

Kumaraswamy said there was no revolt by MLAs in his party also.

Defending the Congress and JD-S coming together, he said it had been done to 'save secular forces' in the country.

On the Congress having described the JD-S as the 'B team' of the BJP, Kumaraswamy said, 'several criticisms will be there during elections'.