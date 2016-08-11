Kashmir: Militants kill porter in Keran sector

August 11, 2016 01:49 IST

Militants on Wednesday shot dead a youth and injured another, who were working as porters with the army, in Keran area of Kupwara district near the Line of Control in Kashmir, the army said.



"In a cowardly act, terrorists today opened fire on a group of local civilians engaged in daily labour in Keran sector, north Kashmir resulting in the death of one local civilian while injuring another," the army said in a

statement.



As the group of locals, employed as porters, was moving in the forward area of Keran sector, militants hiding in thick jungles opened indiscriminate fire, instantly killing Shaukat Chauhan (25), the army said, adding another youth was seriously

injured."Despite the poor weather, the injured, after being given first aid by an army doctor, was evacuated by helicopter to the army hospital in BB Cantt, Srinagar where his condition is stated to be stable," the statement read.The army expresses its deep condolences on the death of Chauhan and stands in firm solidarity with his family in this hour of grief and loss, it said.The army is committed to extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family and in providing the best medical care to the injured person, the statement said."Such acts are a clear indication of frustration of terror outfits who have now even started targeting innocent, unarmed locals who are earning their livelihood through honest hard work," the army said.