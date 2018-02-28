CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram

Last updated on: February 28, 2018 15:26 IST

The former finance minister's only child was arrested at Chennai airport.

Karti Chidambaram, former finance minister P Chidambaram's only child, was arrested on Wednesday by the CBI at Chennai airport in connection with its probe in the INX media case.

Karti, 46, was placed under arrest by a CBI team on his return from London.

He was put on a Delhi-bound flight and brought to the agency headquarters where the CBI is completing necessary formalities including a medical test before producing him before a designated CBI court.

The agency did not produce him before a magistrate in Chennai for his transit remand since the probe agency has an all-India jurisdiction.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

It is alleged that Karti had received funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case, the CBI alleged.

Karti, the Bureau alleged, also received money from INX media to scuttle a tax probe.

The firm was owned at the time by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail on charges of murdering Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money laundering case.

The CBI and the ED conducted a series of raids on the homes and offices owned by the Chidambarams.

Karti Chidambaram was questioned several times by the ED.

A lookout notice, which prevents a passenger from travelling abroad, was issued against him as the agencies suspected that he would try to close foreign accounts where he had parked the money from the kickbacks.

In November, the Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to go to the UK for his daughter's admission to Cambridge University.

His father was not available for comment, but he had earlier denied his son's involvement in any case.

The Congress labelled the arrest as 'vendetta' and a 'diversionary tactic' by the Narendra D Modi government to hide its scams and 'mal-governance'.

Karti Chidambaram's arrest would not deter the party from speaking the truth to hold the government accountable, Randeep Surjewala, the party's communications in-charge, said.

The CBI is also probing the alleged irregularities in grant of the FIPB clearance to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.

According to the CBI, INX Media clearly states in its records that Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm 'indirectly' owned by Karti, for management consultancy charged towards FIPB notification and clarification.

The FIR also alleges that invoices of approximately Rs 3.5 crore were raised in favour of INX group in the name of other companies in which Karti had substantial interests 'directly or indirectly'.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas, INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.

The allegations levelled by the CBI are based on information given by 'source', the FIR has claimed.