Karnataka: Polling deferred in area where huge cache of voter IDs was found

Last updated on: May 11, 2018 21:34 IST

On the eve of the Karnataka assembly elections, the Election Commission on Friday ordered postponement of polling to the Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to May 28 saying the current electoral process in the constituency has been 'vitiated' by parties and candidates by trying to influence voters.

People in the constituency will now vote on May 28 and counting will be held on May 31.

The decision comes days after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from a flat in the constituency, leading to a slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

The order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow commissioners, said 'the Commission is satisfied that the current electoral process (in the constituency) has been vitiated on account of unlawful activities of candidates and political parties'.

It said the parties and candidates tried to woo the electorate to vote for them and also tried to keep them away from casting their ballot.

The poll watchdog also directed the election authorities in the state to provide fresh voter identity cards (Electoral Photo Identity Card or EPIC) to all those whose cards were recovered from the flat seven days prior to the fresh election date.

The EC order said the cards belonged to 'voters in the vulnerable community'.

It said random checks found that the cards were genuine and further investigation was required to ascertain who broke the door of the flat before three police constable reached the scene after receiving a phone call.

The order also quoted a ground report by deputy EC which said that there is a 'design to induce voters' and that the planning was on even before the elections were announced which was a 'serious cause of concern'.

Using its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to postpone the polls in R R Nagar, the EC said there is a 'definite inference that all the above seized gift items and collection of EPIC were likely for large-scale inducement of the voters'.

It pointed out that bribery and inducement of voters is an offence under the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP and the Congress, the two main contenders for power, went after each other claiming that the flat -- from where the cards were recovered -- belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.