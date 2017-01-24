Karnataka now mulls passing ordinance on buffalo racing sport Kambala

January 24, 2017 17:48 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said an ordinance can be brought, if necessary, to allow the conduct of traditional buffalo race “Kambala” in coastal areas after seeking legal opinion.

“Kambala is a rural sport that is especially organised in the coastal region. We do not have any opposition to it. It is in court now... It is coming up for hearing. We will see what will happen and if there is a necessity, an ordinance can be brought.

“Let’s see. Anyway, assembly (session) will start from February 6. Let’s see... after talking to the legal department, we will take a decision. But we are in favour of

Kambala,” he said.

Asked whether the ordinance would be on Tamil Nadu’s model, Siddaramaiah said: “Tamil Nadu is different. Jallikattu is different from Kambala. They cannot be

compared.”

A Karnataka high court division bench, headed by Chief Justice S K Mukherjee, had in November last year stayed holding of Kambala on a PeTA petition challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on Jallikattu.

The chief minister had on Monday asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on the matter as it did for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The clamour for Kambala has been spurred by the success of the stir in Tamil Nadu.

Kambala committees have decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. Symbolic Kambala, a buffalo race in the marshy fields, is also likely to be held as a mark of protest.

They have also filed an interim application, seeking vacating of the stay.

The matter came up on Friday last before the division bench of the high court, which adjourned the case to January 30.