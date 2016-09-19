Kapil Sharma booked for violating Environment Act

September 19, 2016 14:38 IST

A first information report was registered on Monday by Versova police in Mumbai against popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma for alleged violation of the Environment Act.

Sharma allegedly dumped the debris near mangroves behind his bungalow in suburban Versova and also undertook illegal construction near it, police said.

Mumbai suburban District Collector Deependra Singh Kushwah had directed officials to conduct a survey to find if Sharma violated the Act by dumping debris near the mangroves. After the survey, the Andheri talathi filed a police complaint.

"We have recorded a case under Sp LAC (special local Acts) No 87/16 U/S 15 (1)(2) Environment Act against Sharma," Mumbai police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said.

The complainant also submitted the mangrove cell report to police, he said.

The bungalow number 71 at Four Bungalows area in Andheri (West), Mhada Colony, was purchased by Sharma from a businessman on November 7 last year and the actor had allegedly carried out some illegal alterations.

Prior to this, the Oshiwara police had last week registered an FIR against the actor under Section 53(7) of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, for alleged unauthorized construction at his flat in suburban Goregaon, based on a complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Sharma had kicked up a controversy earlier this month by alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an official of the BMC which, in turn, claimed that the actor had flouted norms not only in his Versova office building but also at his apartment in suburban Goregaon.

He had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet posted on September 9.

'I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay Rs 5 lakhs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic),' Kapil had said in the tweet.

'Yeh hain aapke achhe din? @narendramodi (are these your good days),' he sought to know in another tweet, referring to Modi’s 2014 poll slogan of 'good days are ahead'.

Sharma has nearly 63 lakh followers on his Twitter handle and since he tagged the prime minister, the tweet generated sharp reactions from all major political parties, with an eye on the forthcoming civic elections.