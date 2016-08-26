Sedition case: Kanhaiya Kumar, two others granted bail

Last updated on: August 26, 2016 22:29 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and two other varsity students were on Friday granted regular bail in a sedition case relating to alleged anti-India slogan-shouting at JNU campus in February by a Delhi court which noted that there was no ground not to grant them the relief.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police told the court that Kanhaiya and two other students -- Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya -- did not misuse interim bail conditions and cooperated with the probe in the case.

"In view of the fact that these three accused persons are on interim bail and have joined the investigation as and when called, I admit all these accused persons Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya to regular bail on the same terms and conditions on which they were granted interim bail.

"Bail bonds and surety bonds have already been furnished by these accused persons at the time of availing interim bail. The same bond shall remain in force till further orders," Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh said in his order.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan, appearing for the special cell of Delhi Police, told the court that "the accused persons have joined the investigation as and when called during the period of their interim bail", and that they did not misuse the liberty granted to them.

Kanhaiya, Khalid and Bhattacharya, who are out on interim bail, had moved the court for regular bail.

Kanhaiya's move came after the Delhi High Court on August 17 had refused his application for regular bail and asked him to approach the sessions court for the purpose. He was granted interim bail by the high court on March 2 for six months which is scheduled to expire on September 1.

While granting interim bail to Khalid and Bhattacharya on March 18, the trial court had observed that the role attributed to Kanhaiya does not appear to be different from the allegations levelled against the other two accused.

The court had granted the relief to Khalid and Bhattacharya on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount, which was complied with by them. After that, they were ordered to be released till September 19.

It had also directed Umar and Anirban not to leave Delhi without permission during the period of interim bail and make themselves available before the investigating officer as and when required for the probe.

The high court had earlier granted interim conditional bail for six months to Kanhaiya, asking him not participate actively or passively in any activity which could be termed anti-national.

Kanhaiya was arrested on February 12 on sedition charge in connection with an event on the campus on February 8 where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. Umar and Anirban were arrested later.