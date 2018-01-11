Kamala Mills fire: Pub owners of 1 Above arrested in Mumbai

January 11, 2018 09:05 IST

Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, ‘1 Above’ pub co-owners wanted in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, were arrested, police said.

The Sanghvi brothers, who were on the run since the incident, were arrested from the Mumbai’s suburban area of Andheri, said additional commissioner of police S Jaikumar.

The police had on Wednesday arrested Vishal Kariya, a hotelier, for allegedly giving shelter to the Sanghvi brothers and Abhijeet Mankar -- owners of the ‘1 Above’ pub.

While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested on late Wednesday evening, the third owner of the club Abhijeet Mankar was arrested in wee hours of Thursday.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about their whereabouts.

The police has now concentrated its efforts to trace the owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Tulli who is still at large. Tulli is the only accused who is absconding in the case.

On December 29, fire had swept through the ‘1 Above’ and adjacent Mojo’s Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 14 people.

-- With inputs from Agencies

Image: The Sanghvi brothers, who were on the run since the incident, were arrested from the Mumbai’s suburban area of Andheri. Photograph: ANI/Twitter