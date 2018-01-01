Kamala Mills fire: 2 pub managers arrested for 'not helping guests'

Last updated on: January 01, 2018 17:56 IST

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub, where a fire claimed 14 lives last week, an official said.

Gibson Lopez, 34, and Kevin Bawa, 35, were arrested by a team of sleuths from the N M Joshi Marg police station, he said.

Both Lopez and Bawa were working as the managers of the pub, located at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area in Mumbai.

They were present in the pub when the blaze occurred in the early hours of December 29, but fled without helping the guests, the official said.

"We have arrested both the managers," senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan told PTI.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

Both the accused were produced in Bhoiwada Court later and were sent to police custody till January 9.

Bail was also granted on Monday to Mahindra Sanghvi, a relative of the pub owners arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the civic body continued its crackdown on illegal constructions at hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments for the fourth day on Monday.

On the directions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, illegal alterations and constructions were being razed in the Todi Mill and Raghuvanshi Mills areas since the morning, a senior civic official said.

In the last three days, several structures were razed in the Kamala Mills compound area, where the fire incident occurred last week, he said, adding demolition drives would be conducted regularly to keep a check on unauthorised constructions.

The BMC demolished illegal constructions and alterations at over 355 establishments in the city till Sunday.

Civic officials inspected 615 establishments and initiated action against 355 hotels, restaurants and pubs for the illegalities till Sunday, the BMC said.

Besides, 426 LPG cylinders were seized from various eateries for violation of norms related to their use and storage or construction of kitchens among other reasons, a release from the BMC on Sunday said.

The massive fire that swept through the pub left 14 people dead and 21 injured.

IMAGE: One of the managers of the Mumbai restaurant that caught fire, being produced at Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate's Court near Dadar, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo