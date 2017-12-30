Kamala Mills fire: BMC on demolition drive; lookout notice against pub owners

Last updated on: December 30, 2017 14:21 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday confirmed that an investigation was underway into the fire accident that claimed 14 lives at Mumbai's Kamala Mills.

The BMC further averred that a strict action would be taken against those who had flouted rules.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner said, "Investigation is underway; we are taking strict action against those who violated the rules."

The police has also issued lookout notices against the two co-owners of the rooftop pub.

Police said they were in the process of issuing lookout notices against the other accused.

A senior police official said lookout notices have been issued against Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, the co-owners of '1 Above' pub, which is run by C Grade Hospitality.

On Friday, the police had booked the Sanghvi brothers, another co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others, under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also launched an anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures in Lower Parel's Raghuvanshi Mill compound as well as at Kamala Mills.

BMC ward officers and workers reached the spot with cranes to continue the demolition drive.

The municipal body has directed its officials to form teams to ensure that all the restaurants are fire safety compliant in view of the New Year celebrations.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta, in a message to all assistant municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners, said all zonal deputy commissioners and ward officers are requested to form a team comprising staff of building and factory departments, medical health officer and fire department staff.

The team will inspect all the restaurants in their respective wards and ensure that they are fire compliant, the message said.

The premises should have fire escape routes, staircases and ensure open spaces are encroachment free, it added.

As many as 14 people were killed and 21 others injured after a major fire broke out at '1 Above' pub, located on the terrace of a building in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel in the wee hours on Friday.

Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation.

The Mumbai civic body had on Friday suspended five officials, including those attached to the G-South ward for dereliction of duty. There are allegations that civic authorities turned a blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the compound.

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had said an inquiry had been ordered and strict action would be taken against errant officials.

Also, as a preventive measure, airports across the country have been put on high-alert and five teams of the Mumbai Police have been formed to search for the accused.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, which is at the helm of affairs in the BMC, in its mouthpiece Saamana lamented on Saturday the lethargic attitude of the administrations across the world towards issues of fire safety, as it cited the examples of fire incidents at Mecca, London.

The party admitted that the incidents of fire in Mumbai had gone up in the last two years.

'The nexus of civic officers and employees, with the owners of premises that caught fire, resulting in the loss of lives has been debated extensively,' it said.

With ANI inputs

IMAGES: BMC's demolition drive in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Photographs: ANI