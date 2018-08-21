Kamal, Shruti, Viv add star power to New York's India Day parade

August 21, 2018 13:31 IST

As with the last 37 years, this year too the India Day Parade in New York saw thousands of Indian Americans throng Manhattan's Madison Avenue to celebrate India's Independence Day.

For the thousands of Indians who turned up, it was a once in a year chance to showcase their country's rich cultural diversity.

The 38th India Day Parade, the annual extravaganza celebrating India's Independence Day, was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey, Connecticut in New York City on Sunday.

The march, featuring tableaux by various Indian-American organisations, ran through several streets of Madison Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, and featured marching bands, police contingents and cultural performances by young Indian-American children.

Photographs: Courtesy, FIA.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was this year's Grand Marshal while his daughter Shruti was a Guest of Honour.

Legendary cricketer Vivian Richards was also a Guest of Honour at the parade.

Bollywood singer singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher at the parade.

The Indian consulate general's float at the parade.

Shruti Hasan was all excited to be at the India Day parade.

Kailash Kher captivated the gathering with an enthralling rendition of his popular songs.

Hassan with his Viswaroopam co-star Pooja Kumar.

The parade is a chance for the Indian diaspora to come together, celebrate the country's Independence Day and also showcase its culture to the world.

India's Consul General Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney from New York also participated in the parade.

Maloney, who was dressed in an Indian attire, announced that she will introduce a legislation to posthumously award Mahatma Gandhi the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the United States, for inspiring peaceful movements for civil rights around the world.

In 2016, Maloney had led the successful effort to create the first-in-the-nation Diwali stamp. Maloney said the Diwali stamp has been one of the highest selling stamps in US postal history.

Participating in the parade with India's Consul General Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty and Indian-American community leaders, Maloney, dressed in traditional Indian attire, expressed gratitude to the Indian-American diaspora for their "massive contribution to our culture and growth of our country."

Isn't she cute?

A young girl plays the Nashik dhol during the parade.

How can one celebrate Independence Day without an appearance by the 'Mahatma'!

Living abroad... Phir bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Participants in the parade raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Hind.

The parade also featured dance performances such as Bihu and Lavani, showcasing India's regional diversity.

India's cultural diversity was on full display at the parade.

Several Americans and people belonging to different communities stopped to watch the parade and enjoy the festivities. Families had travelled from states such as Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Illinois to witness the parade, which has been an annual fixture in the city's calendar since 1981.

Srujal Parikh, the current President of the FIA, had said the parade's central message was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family,' as it will bring together for the first time communities from other South Asian and Caribbean nations.