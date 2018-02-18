Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth, keeps mum on alliance

February 18, 2018 18:09 IST

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is all set to start his political innings, on Sunday said “only time will tell” about his party’s possible alliance with veteran actor Rajinikanth.

Haasan, who met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai on Sunday, said that the meeting was not political but a courtesy call.

“It was courtesy call, not a political meeting. I came to inform him about my political tour. He wished me good luck,” he told the media after the meeting.

On being asked if the duo was planning to enter into an alliance, Haasan said, “Only time will tell”.

Haasan’s remarks came days after he said that any political tie-up with Rajinikanth seems unlikely, as the latter has a “hue of saffron” in his politics, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There is a hue of saffron in Rajni’s politics. If that doesn’t change, then I don’t see an alliance with him,” he said, during the launch of his website, naalainamadhe.maiam.com, at HarvardUniversity.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to Haasan and said that “he was not entering into politics for fame or money but to serve people of the state.”

“Kamal (Haasan) wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success,” the actor said.

Haasan will announce the name of his political party during a state-wide tour starting February 21.

Rajinikanth had also confirmed his entry into politics in the beginning of this year, saying that he would float his own political party.