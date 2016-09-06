One dead in attack on Kabul charity

September 06, 2016 12:23 IST

One person was killed and six were injured in an attack on the offices of an international charity in the centre of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

A suicide bomber targeted the humanitarian organisation Care in the Shar-e-Naw area and gunmen then stormed the building, Tolo News TV reported.

After hours of gunfight, security forces killed all insurgents, said Ministry of Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

"Forty-two people including 10 foreigners were rescued," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

The attack started with a car bomb that ripped through the city. Gunmen then reportedly stormed the building.

Earlier, a series of blasts left at least 24 people dead and nearly 100 others wounded.

An army general and two senior police officers were among the dead from those attacks, a ministry of defence spokesperson told the BBC.

The Taliban, who have carried out frequent attacks in Kabul, said they were responsible for the blasts.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters