J&K: 4 Jaish terrorists killed in separate encounters

Last updated on: September 13, 2018 16:09 IST

Four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed on Thursday in separate encounters in Baramulla and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while eight security personnel were injured in the latter operation.

Two Pakistani terrorists, including the mastermind of an IED blast in which four policemen lost their lives earlier this year, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district on Thursday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

"Initially, civilians were evacuated from the encounter site to safer areas before engaging the terrorists in the encounter," a police spokesman said.

He said in the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were killed.

Some arms, ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

"From the incriminating material recovered from the encounter site, the killed terrorists have been identified as foreigners from Pakistan namely Ali alias Athar and Zia-ur-Rehman. They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," he said.

The spokesman said Ali was one of the important commanders of JeM and was active since 2014.

"He was the mastermind of the January 6 Sopore IED blast in which four policemen attained martyrdom. Besides, both of them were involved in attacks on security force establishments and civilian atrocities," he said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and the investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.

In Reasi, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist were killed and eight security personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, injured on Thursday in an encounter, police said.

Security forces, during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and surrounded the terrorists, officials said.

The encounter broke out as the security forces, comprising the Central Reserve Police Force, police and Army personnel, closed in on them, they said.

Security forces used drones and choppers in the operation, which was launched on Wednesday to track three JeM terrorists, aged between 18 and 22 years, the officials said.

Two terrorists were killed and eight security personnel, including DSP Mohan Lal, injured, police said.

Five CRPF personnel and three policemen were injured during the operation, they said.

They were admitted to the Narayana hospital in Katra.

The cordon and search operation to track down the JeM terrorists was launched in the Jhajjar-Kotli forest belt in Jammu and Reasi district after they fired on security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday, the officials said.

The terrorists after the incident had fled into the forest belt of which Kakriyal is a part.

During the operation, security agencies were informed by a villager that the terrorists had taken food and clothes and left his house on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.

Speaking to reporters, the villager said, "They came to my house at 8 pm and demanded clothes to change from their(combat) dress. They demanded food. They ate biscuits and drank water and left around 9.10 pm."

The terrorists also demanded a vehicle, but 'we told them, we do not have one', the villager said, adding that they were asked to switch-off their mobile phones.

The official said the family immediately informed the police after the terrorists left.

The CRPF, the police and the army along with personnel from other security agencies are combing the area, he said.

The official said areas and check posts along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway are on alert.

More checkpoints have been created and vehicles are being searched and passengers frisked, he said.

"The Jhajjar Kotli forests and adjoining areas have been put under a massive cordon," the official said.

Traffic movement on the highway, between Nagrota and Jhajjar Kotli, has been suspended and schools in the area have been closed for the day.