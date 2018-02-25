J&K: 2 cops martyred in separate terror attacks

Last updated on: February 25, 2018 21:21 IST

Two policemen were shot dead by terrorists on Sunday in two separate attacks on police posts, one near the revered Chrar-e-Shareef shrine and another outside the residence of a Hurriyat leader, in the Kashmir Valley officials said.

A group of terrorists fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area in Budgam district this afternoon, an official said.

A policeman, Kultar Singh, suffered injuries. Singh was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added.

In the second incident, another policeman, Farooq Ahmed, was killed when terrorists attacked a police post set up to protect the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi, in Soura area of the summer capital of the state, a police official said.

Qureshi was injured in a terrorist attack in December 2009, he added.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid expressed his pain at the "martyrdom" of the two policemen.

"Be more careful boys, it’s the proxy war that we are fighting in Jammu & Kashmir," the state's top police official tweeted.