Jet Airways sacks both pilots who were involved in mid-air brawl

January 09, 2018 13:00 IST

Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement today.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.

About the incident, the spokesperson last week had said there was a “misunderstanding: between the cockpit crew and the same was “resolved amicably” and “quickly”.