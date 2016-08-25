Jet Airways denied me job for 'lack of good personality': Smriti Irani

August 25, 2016 10:39 IST

We all know that Textiles Minister Smriti Irani worked at McDonalds before she became famous playing the role of ‘Tulsi Virani’ on the serial ‘Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’.

However, many don’t know that she had applied to Jet Airways as a cabin crew member but was rejected.

“My application for cabin crew position was rejected by Jet Airways, which felt I didn’t have a good personality,” Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

At her witty best, the television actress-turned-politician also said that thanks to that rejection, she got a job at McDonald’s and the “rest is history”.

“I don’t know if many people know that one of the first jobs that I wanted and I lined up for was cabin crew at Jet. I was rejected because I was told I don’t have a good personality. Thank God for your rejection. After that, I got a job at McDonald’s and the rest is history,” she said.

Speaking at an awards function organised by the Air Passengers Association of India, the textiles minister also said that she was joining the celebration as a passenger.

Her comments came after she presented an award to a Jet Airways official.