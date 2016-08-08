Japan's emperor hints at abdication

August 08, 2016 13:57 IST

If plans do go ahead, the 82-year-old will be the country’s first monarch to abdicate in 200 years.

IMAGE: The Japanese emperor Akihito has signaled his desire to abdicate by expressing concern about his ability to carry out his duties fully in a rare address to the public address. Photograph: Thomas Peter/File Photo/Reuters



The Japanese emperor has signalled his desire to abdicate by expressing concern about his ability to carry out his duties fully in a rare address to the public.

“When I consider my age of over 80, as well as my gradually deteriorating physical condition despite being luckily healthy at this moment, I am concerned about being able to fulfil by duties as a symbol with the utmost efforts, as I have done so far,” Japan’s Emperor Akihito said in a 10-minute pre-recorded speech broadcast on national television.

As expected, he avoided using the word ‘abdication,’ which could have violated restrictions.

This is only the third time a Japanese emperor has spoken to the public in the television and radio era.

Japanese people stopped in the street, gathering to watch the historic address in public on big outdoor screens.

IMAGE: People react as they watch the emperor's address on giant screens on the streets of Tokyo. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Akihito suggested in his speech a need to consider how to make the succession process smoother.

He has reportedly told palace officials and his family that he doesn’t wish to cling to his title if his responsibilities have to be severely reduced, and his two sons have accepted the idea.

If the plans do ahead, he would become his country’s first monarch to abdicate in 200 years in allowing his son to take over the throne.

The monarch, who has had heart surgery and prostate cancer, has been cutting back on his official duties and handing them over to his heir Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, within a few years.

