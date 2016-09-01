Jaipur's 'Rajmata' hits the streets against palace entry lockdown

September 01, 2016 15:01 IST

The erstwhile royal family of Jaipur on Thursday took its battle with Jaipur Development Authority over Raj Mahal Palace to the streets with 'Rajamata' Padmini Devi taking out a rally in which scores of her supporters participated.

Accusing the JDA of highhandedness, Devi said that her family which was respected by the city had been hurt and insulted by the actions of the Jaipur Development Authority, which last week sealed the main entrance to the Palace claiming that it was on its land.

In a show of strength, Devi began a march from city palace and reached to Tripolia gate where she addressed the people from an open gypsy. Rajput leaders including Lokendra Singh Kalvi and others were present in the rally.

Devi expressed her gratitude to the people for show solidarity with the family and said that she would meet the people of the city on a regular basis.

After her address, the march resumed from Tripolia gate for the Raj Mahal palace located in C-scheme area.

"The entire Jaipur is with us today and I am overwhelmed. Please be with us," Devi said.

"I was very much hurt over the high handed action by JDA at the Raj Mahal Palace," she told her supporters.

Devi also alleged that many people who were coming from other parts of the state to participate in the rally were stopped by the administration "which is another injustice".

In a sudden action, JDA last week sealed the main entrance to the royal family's Raj Mahal Palace at C-Scheme area in the city claiming ownership.

The family has already moved in the court against the JDA action.

The 'Rajmata' (Queen Mother) questioned the "hasty" manner in which the JDA acted and voiced hope that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would do justice.

Devi's daughter Diya Kumar is a BJP MLA.

The state government has remained tightlipped on the confrontation. However, Congress today took a swipe at the government, saying its priporities were misplaced.

State PCC chief Sachin Pilot said the party will not comment on the matter as it was subjudice but the "vendetta" action had exposed the state government.

"There are issues of dalits and education which was are more important and need the state government's attention. It is for the BJP MLA to take up the issue of treatment meted out to her family," he said.

Photograph: RoyalJaipur.in