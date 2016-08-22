It's day 45 and Kashmir is still under lockdown

August 22, 2016 11:48 IST

Srinagar remained under curfew on Monday after a teenager was killed by a teargas shell on Sunday, even as normal life in the Valley was paralysed for the 45th day due to restrictions and strike in the wake of violence following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Curfew continues to be in force in entire Srinagar district as well as in Anantnag town.

Curfew has also been clamped in Khansahib town of Budgam district of central Kashmir as a precautionary measure, a police official said.

He said curfew was lifted from Pampore town in view of the improving situation.

However, the official said, restrictions on the assembly of four or more people under Section 144 Crpc have been imposed in the town and elsewhere in the Valley where there is no curfew.

This is to maintain law and order, he said.

A youth, Irfan Wani, was killed in downtown area of the city on Sunday after he was hit by a tear gar shell.

The official said restrictions around Lal Chowk city centre in the summer capital, which were imposed on August 14, were also eased out on Monday.

People with curfew passes are being allowed to move around Lal Chowk, he said.

The separatist camp, which is spearheading the agitation in the Valley over the civilian killings during the protests against Wani’s killing, has asked people to march towards Tehsil headquarters on Monday.

As many as 65 persons, including two cops, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the clashes that began on July 9.

Meanwhile, normal life remained paralysed for the 45th consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist sponsored strike following Wani’s killing in an encounter with security forces.

Shops, private offices, educational institutions and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport continued to be off roads. The attendance in government offices and banks was also affected.

Mobile Internet also continued to remain suspended in the entire Valley, where the outgoing facility on prepaid mobiles remained barred.

The separatist camp, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has extended the agitation till August 25.

Image: Security personnel stop a biker on the road amidst the curfew imposed in the valley. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com