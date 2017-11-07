IndiGo staff manhandle passenger, airline apologises

Last updated on: November 07, 2017 23:18 IST

A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on Tuesday following which the airline apologised for the incident and said stern action has been taken against the erring employee.

In the video, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

As the passenger fought back, he fell to the ground.

It was not immediately known when the incident took place.

IndiGo’s president and director Aditya Ghosh apologised for the incident and said stern action was taken against an airline staff for manhandling the passenger.

WATCH: IndiGo staffers, passenger scuffle on tarmac

“I was standing in the shade of a plane when a ground staff started shouting at me in a very rude manner. I asked him why don’t you arrange the third bus for which we are waiting. Meanwhile, when the bus came, two people said let’s teach him a lesson and one of them pulled me out of the bus,” the passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, told a television channel.

An IndiGo statemnet quoted Ghosh as saying that he had apologised to the passenger.

“I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology,” a statement from IndiGo quoted Ghosh as saying.

Ghosh also said the airline held an inquiry and action was taken against the staff, without specifying what measure it took.

“Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger,” the statement added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha condemned the incident in a series of tweets, and said the government has sought a report from the airline.

"IndiGo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow," Sinha tweeted.

The minister said he will also meet the passenger.

"We hope the passenger will file a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action," he said in another tweet.

A Delhi police official said they received a call from the police control room about the incident but no one filed a complaint.

"There was altercation between IndiGo staff, and passenger, Rajeev Katiyal, due to misunderstanding. The matter was amicably resolved," said Deputy Commissioner of Police IGI, Sanjay Bhatia.

Former Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, who now heads the Railway Board, waded into the row and hit out at IndiGo for the "disgusting" and "inhuman" act.

He added, "The subsequent action of the airline in sacking the whistleblower is the icing on the cake of gross misconduct."