India's waters can't be allowed to flow to Pakistan: PM Modi on Indus row

November 25, 2016 16:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the waters of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers that rightfully belong to India will be stopped from going to waste in Pakistan and he will ensure that farmers here utilise it.

“Indus Water Treaty- Sutlej, Beas, Ravi -- the waters in these rivers belong to India and our farmers. It is not being used in the fields of Pakistan but flowing into the sea

through Pakistan.

“Now every drop of this water will be stopped and I will give that to farmers of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and Indian farmers. I am committed to this,” he said addressing a rally in Bhatinda.

He said a task force has been constituted to ensure that “each drop of water” that flows out of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi reaches Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no reason that we cannot use our rights (over our waters) and let our farmers suffer,” he said, adding, “I need your blessings in order to fulfil your requirements for

watering your fields.”

The solution for the problems of water could be found out through common dialogue, he said.

Criticising the previous governments at the Centre, Modi said, “Waters kept flowing to Pakistan, but successive governments kept sleeping on this issue and my farmer kept crying for the want of water.”

“If Punjab farmers get sufficient amount of water, they could produce ‘gold’ from the soil and could fill the coffers of the country,” he said.

“Our government is committed to work in tandem with the Badal government in Punjab to get farmers their rights and address their concerns,” he said.