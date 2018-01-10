rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » India's internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away

India's internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away

January 10, 2018 23:07 IST

Vijay Mukhi, better known as India's internet guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday, say reports.

He had suffered a heart attack. He was 61.

 

An engineer from Mumbai's VJTI, one of the premier engineering institutes in India, he began his own computer training institute way back in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country.

An author of over 80 books, a lead developer for an e-security product and the president of the Foundation of Information Security and Technology, he has co-chaired efforts by the Mumbai Police and Nasscom to institute cyber security.

He also chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and is a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India.

Read Rediff's chat with Vijay Mukhi in 1996 here.

AGENCIES
Tags: Vijay Mukhi, India, Mumbai
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use