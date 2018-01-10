India's internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away

January 10, 2018 23:07 IST

Vijay Mukhi, better known as India's internet guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday, say reports.

He had suffered a heart attack. He was 61.

An engineer from Mumbai's VJTI, one of the premier engineering institutes in India, he began his own computer training institute way back in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country.

An author of over 80 books, a lead developer for an e-security product and the president of the Foundation of Information Security and Technology, he has co-chaired efforts by the Mumbai Police and Nasscom to institute cyber security.

He also chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and is a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India.

Read Rediff's chat with Vijay Mukhi in 1996 here.