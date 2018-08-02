Indian, 2 others, abducted and killed in Afghanistan

August 02, 2018 18:22 IST

An Indian national working for an international food services company in Afghanistan was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen after they were abducted from capital city Kabul, the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn country.

The three men -- one Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian -- were working as chefs for the French food services and facilities management giant Sodexo, the ToloNews said, citing a senior diplomat in Kabul.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

They were abducted on Thursday and their bodies were later found in Mussahi, a volatile area of the Afghan capital, the report said.

According to local media reports, the armed men took off the foreigners from their vehicle at around 8:30 am (local time) and abducted them in a Toyota Corolla at the industrial park area of 9th Police District in Kabul city.

The driver of the foreign nationals after 20 minutes reached the office and informed the staff about the abduction, the report said.

Police launched a search operation and cordoned off the area.

After around two hours, the bodies were recovered.

Police is investigating it as terror incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings.

The Taliban militants group often claim responsibility behind the abduction although some of the kidnappings are done for ransom by criminal gangs.

It is the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn capital.

The incident came nearly three months after seven Indian engineers of an RPG group company working in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province were abducted by Taliban gunmen who apparently mistook them for government employees.

Representative image