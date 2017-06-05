India to Pak: Will deal sternly with infiltration, ceasefire violations

Last updated on: June 05, 2017 22:46 IST

Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen A K Bhatt on Monday told his Pakistani counterpart that any attempt by the Pakistan military to resort to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and abet infiltrators would be met with "appropriate retaliatory actions".

In their telephonic conversation, the two army commanders discussed the situation along the Line of Control which has witnessed increasing incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last couple of months.

"DGMO Indian Army conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak Army's intentions and actions.

"If Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LC firings, Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions," the army said in a statement, sharing details of the conversation between Bhatt and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

It said Lt Gen Bhatt highlighted cases of escalation of tension by the Pakistan Army during the conversation.

"On the issue raised by DGMO Pak Army regarding civilian killings, DGMO Indian Army conveyed that the Indian Army is a professional Army and will not harm civilians in any manner," the Indian Army said.

It said the request for the conversation was made by the Pakistan DGMO.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army, in a statement on the conversation between the two DGMOs, stated that the Pakistan DGMO urged India to provide "actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue."

The DGMO Pakistan also expressed the resolve to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

"However, any Indian misadventure from across/along the LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with the onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behaviour," the Pakistan Army said.

