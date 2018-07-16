India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Last updated on: July 16, 2018 18:43 IST

The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile Brahmos was on Monday successfully test-fired from a military base at Balasore in Odisha.

The Defence Ministry said the missile was test-fired from a ‘mobile autonomous launcher’ as part of its service life extension programme and it will be in the armoury of the Army.

Brahmos has a strike range of around 290 km and is described as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, which can be fired from land, sea and air. The missile is a strategic asset for India as it provides the country a deterrence against any possible threat from China and Pakistan.

“Brahmos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired at 10:17 AM today, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore," the defence ministry said.

The ministry said the precision strike missile followed the designated trajectory and its key components functioned perfectly during the trial.

‘Brahmos has proved again its all-weather capability flying in sea-state 7 with waves as high as nine meters,’ the ministry said adding the missile's capability to operate in the most severe weather condition has also been validated during the test-firing.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the scientists, officials of Brahmos and the Indian Army for the successful test firing of the missile.

Senior Army officials and scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation and Brahmos witnessed the trial.

‘Brahmos missile has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities,’ the ministry said.

Monday’s test launch comes close on the heels of two trials of Brahmos missile conducted on May 21 and 22 this year in which the major sub-systems manufactured indigenously under the 'Make in India' campaign were tested.

Brahmos is a joint venture between DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.