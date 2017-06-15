India rejects Pakistan's claim of Russia offering to mediate on Kashmir

June 15, 2017 20:46 IST

India on Thursday said Russia had not made any mediation offer to it to resolve Indo-Pak issues, and asserted that Moscow was “well aware” of New Delhi’s position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment.

The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay came following reports in the Pakistani press that Russia expressed its intention to mediate between the two countries.

A senior diplomat in the Russian embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports and said it was Pakistan’s “wishful thinking”.

The Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying “we welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda”.

Zakaria was asked about reported offer made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit earlier this month.

Asked for his reaction, Baglay said, “No offer of mediation was made by Russia to India. Russia is very well aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence.”

The senior diplomat in the Russian embassy also rejected reports of any mediation offer.

“We do not have any information of such an offer made by our president. Russia is clear in its position that Indo-Pak issues need to be resolved, bilaterally, and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that.

“It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan,” said the diplomat, on the condition of anonymity.