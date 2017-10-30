India country of Hindus first, others later: Sena

October 30, 2017 11:05 IST

Holding that India is a country of Hindus first and others later, the Shiv Sena on Monday said despite a “pro-Hindutva” government at the Centre, issues like Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya and ‘ghar wapsi’ of displaced Kashmiri Pandits are still unresolved.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Friday said in Indore that ‘Hindustan’ is a country of Hindus, but it does not mean that it does not belong to “others”.

“The RSS chief says like Hindus, India belongs to others as well. The Shiv Sena chief says India belongs to Hindus first and others later, because there are more than 50 countries for Muslims,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Christians have countries like America and (in) Europe. Buddhists have China, Japan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Hindus do not have any country except this.

“Today there is a pro-Hindutva majority government in power. Yet, it is not willing to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya and left its future in the hands of court,” it said.

“Despite a pro-Hindutva government, the ghar wapsi of Kashmiri Pandits hasn’t taken place,” said the Sena, which is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.

It also waded into the ongoing debate over playing the national anthem in public places.

A stubborn attitude prevails towards singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ despite the president and the prime minister belonging to the “thought process of the RSS”, and some also do not find it appropriate to stand up while the national anthem is being played, the saffron ally said.

“If these ‘others’ are insulting the national anthem by not standing up, the RSS chief should guide the pro-Hindutva government on what stand it should take against them,” it said.

The Sena further said Bhagwat’s statement that “no one leader or party can make the country great...” also cannot be ignored.

The RSS chief had last week said that no one leader or party can make the country great but it needs a change and we will have to prepare the society for it.